Maxed out? Maxwell takes indefinite break

Bengaluru, April 16

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take an indefinite “mental and physical” break from the IPL, blaming his wretched batting form for the decision.

I felt like I wasn’t contributing with the bat, and with the results and the position we find ourselves on the table, I think it’s a good time to give someone else an opportunity to show their wares — Glenn Maxwell, RCB all-rounder

Maxwell’s absence from RCB’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday was initially attributed to a finger injury he suffered during the previous match against Mumbai Indians, but he later admitted to dropping himself from the squad.

“It was a pretty easy decision. I went to Faf (Faf du Plessis) and the coaches after the last game (vs Mumbai Indians) and said it was probably time we tried someone else (in his place),” Maxwell said in the post-match press meet.

“It’s actually a good time to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right. If I’m required to get in during the tournament, I can, hopefully, get back into a solid mental and physical space where I can make an impact,” he added.

This is the second time in his career that Maxwell has opted out of competitive cricket in order to keep it together.

He had taken a similar break in October 2019, stating that he felt mentally and physically ruined at that time. The 35-year-old made his comeback a couple of months later.

In the ongoing IPL, Maxwell has been quite underwhelming with the bat in the six matches he has played this season, contributing just 32 runs at an average of 5.33 and a strike-rate of 94.

Twenty eight of those 32 runs came against Kolkata Knight Riders alone, assisted by two dropped catches.

“I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole,” the Australian said.

