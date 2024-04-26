Mona wins gold, Amir silver in para shooting World Cup

New Delhi

Indian para-shooter Mona Aggarwal claimed a gold medal in women’s 10m air rifle while Army’s Amir Ahmed Bhatt secured a silver in men’s 25m pistol at the World Cup in Changwon, South Korea. Mona claimed the R2-10m air rifle standing SH1 gold medal with a score of 250.8 in the final. It was her second World Cup title of the year.

Madrid

Nadal outclasses Blanch in Madrid first round

Rafael Nadal thrashed 16-year-old wild card Darwin Blanch 6-1 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open and will face Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur next. Nadal last claimed the title on Madrid’s clay in 2017. The age gap between the pair was 21 years and 117 days, the biggest-ever between two opponents at ATP Masters 1000 level.

Cape town

Diksha shoots 73 at South African Women’s Open

Diksha Dagar waged a gritty battle to finish the opening day with a hard-fought 1-over 73 at the South African Women’s Open. Dagar is tied-53rd. England’s Rosie Davies, still looking for her maiden win on the Ladies European Tour, shared the early lead with Switzerland’s Elena Moosman with 6-under 66.

New Delhi

Ronjan Sodhi interested in chef-de-mission’s post

Khel Ratna awardee shooter Ronjan Sodhi has thrown his hat into the ring for the post of chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games in Paris. The multiple World Cup, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist’s decision to send his candidature for the prestigious post comes after six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom recently stepped down as the chef-de-mission due to personal reasons.

New York

Charlie Woods competes in first US Open qualifier

Charlie Woods fell short in his first-ever attempt to qualify for a US Open. The 15-year-old, whose father is three-time US Open winner Tiger Woods, shot a 9-over 81 at the qualifier. Agencies