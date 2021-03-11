No plan yet on getting shooting, wrestling back in 2026 CWG

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

It has been over a week since shooting, wrestling and archery were dropped from the 2026 Commonwealth Games programme. However, the Indian administrators are yet to come up with a plan to try and get these disciplines back on the programme. “The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) people are yet to approach us,” Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said during an interaction with the media. “They have not met me or any of my department’s officials in this matter. Once they meet us we will decide on the way forward,” he added.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) while announcing Australia’s Victoria state as the host of the 2026 edition also disclosed the initial list of the sports disciplines in the programme. The organisers clarified that a few disciplines would be added later this year. However, it is the host’s decision to exclude or include any discipline. According to the new policy, passed during CGF’s General Assembly in October 2021, only athletics and swimming are compulsory sports in the CWG.

It is expected that four to seven sports may be added to the initial list after discussion with the International Federations (IFs).

NSFs on notice

Thakur also disclosed that the department has been issuing notices to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) that have been found in violation of the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011.

“As for the federations we have asked them to put their house in order. We will be sending them reminders — first in May, then in July and the final reminder in September. After that which we will take a final call regarding their recognition,” Thakur said.