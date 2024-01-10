 Rashid ruled out of India series but Afghanistan skipper confident others would step up : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Rashid ruled out of India series but Afghanistan skipper confident others would step up

Rashid ruled out of India series but Afghanistan skipper confident others would step up

The performance of Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup in India was among the highlights of the tournament

Rashid ruled out of India series but Afghanistan skipper confident others would step up

Cricketer Rashid Khan. File photo



PTI

Mohali, January 10

Afghanistan will be without their trump card Rashid Khan in the T20 series against India starting here on Thursday but skipper Ibrahim Zadran was upbeat about the team's chances in their strongest format.

The celebrated spinner, who underwent a back surgery after the ODI World Cup in November, has been named in the squad but will not be available for the three games as he undergoes his rehab.

"He is not totally fit. He is doing his rehab. We will miss him in the series. Without Rashid there are a few players we trust," said Zadran in the pre-match press conference.

"We have many players like Mujeeb (Zadran) who have played a lot of cricket. We have trust in them. We will struggle without Rashid but one should be ready for any kind of situation," he asserted.

The performance of Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup in India was among the highlights of the tournament.

The team was very much in the running for a semifinal berth after beating defending champions England and Pakistan in the league stage.

Zadran, who opens the innings, has hardly been home since the high of that tournament but knows that the fans' expectations have gone up significantly.

"I only went home for one day but what I heard from teammates, they said all the people were happy. Nowadays, all around the country people expect lots of things from us. It is the only thing in the country that is giving happiness to people of Afghanistan," said Zadran.

"Playing against India on their home soil is difficult but we are here to win, show our skills. We have lots of good players in T20 and we are good in this format, I am sure we will perform well." The games will help Afghanistan fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup and Zadran feels the team must improve in the batting department.

"We have one of the best spinners in the world, we have fast bowlers as well but our aim is to improve batting skills," said the 22-year-old who also believes that dew won't be a factor despite the cold conditions prevailing in North India.

"We have been training here last two three days, there was no dew," he pointed out.

Zadran wants to improve his strike rate in the lead up the World Cup in Americas. He has a strike rate of 103 in 27 games, leaving a lot of scope for improvement. Zadran is expected to open alongside Rahamanullah Gurbaz.

"I play the anchor role in the team in ODIs. In T20s, the aim is to improve my strike rate but it also depends on the situation. When team needs you, you should be able to play fancy shots.

"I am working on it. We are going to the T20 World Cup. if I increase that strike rate, it will be good for the team," he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Cricket #Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Cold wave in region to abate after 24 hours, dry weather to prevail with some morning fog

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court recommends judicial officer’s dismissal, suspension of another

3
World

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

4
Diaspora

'Why would they be hiding': Here is why 50 to 100 people got into a fight outside gurdwara in Canada’s Calgary

5
India

1962 India-China war veteran Brig AJS Behl dies, last rites in Chandigarh on Wednesday

6
India

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy

7
World

Who is Gabriel Attal, France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister

8
Entertainment

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55, leaves behind legacy in Hindustani classical music

9
India

PM Modi, UAE President Al Nahyan hail rapidly transforming bilateral ties; 4 MoUs inked on summit eve

10
Chandigarh

Mohali to have its own land bank for promoting future investment

Don't Miss

View All
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Top News

Manipur govt has denied permission to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds: Congress

Manipur govt has denied permission to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds: Congress

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress gen...

At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India

At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India

Modi says that in a world surrounded by uncertainties, India...

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities; Suzuki to make EVs in Gujarat for world sales

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities in Gujarat; Suzuki to make electric vehicles in state

Tatas, Korean Simmtech to set up semiconductor plants

NItin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Lays the foundation stones for 29 highway projects worth Rs ...

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours earlier: Doc after autopsy

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy

There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body


Cities

View All

Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Patti: Relatives protest with body of transformer oil theft accused

Criminal Navdeep Tiger who unleashed terror in Gurdaspur, Amritsar nabbed

‘Avoid flashy colours’: SGPC sets dress code for granthis, raagis deputed in Sikh shrines

Unscheduled power cuts annoy Amritsar residents

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 begins minimally invasive heart surgeries, to train medicos

10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Cold day conditions to reduce over northwest India from Thursday: IMD

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Top court upholds cap on number of visits by prisoners’ kin, advocates

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Gang furnishing fake bail bonds busted, 7 suspects in police net

Woman hit by speeding truck, dies; driver booked

Jalandhar: ADC asks officials to gear up for Republic Day celebrations

MP Harbhajan gives Rs 15L grant to Hansraj Badminton Stadium from MPLADS fund

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they were booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Make water sample report public, demand Mangat village residents

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says DC

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Farmers burning stubble prone to lung cancer: Patiala medical college study

Six days on, three arrested for robbing mother-son duo

Patiala MC teams shift stray cattle to gaushala

Prof Amardeep takes over as varsity-affiliated colleges’ director