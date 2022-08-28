 Sport by committee : The Tribune India

Sport by committee

AIFF, HI cases show that CoAs tend to exceed their brief

Sport by committee

The Hockey India CoA with IHF officials Seif Ahmed and Thierry Weil. Photo: Hockey India

Vinayak Padmadeo

Even as the crisis over India hosting the Under-17 Women’s World Cup has been averted, there is trouble brewing for another Indian sports federation in relation to its international federation. Only 10 days ago, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) cleared all doubts about India’s hosting rights for the World Cup, to be held early next year. But now FIH has put a spanner in the works after seeing the draft constitution submitted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Hockey India (HI).

FIH CEO Thierry Weil has written a stinging email to HI’s three-member CoA, accusing them of misusing their trust – in other words, an overreach that now threatens to snowball into another embarrassment. Weil has already put in doubt the draw ceremony for the World Cup, which was to be held on September 8.

Praful Patel’s removal as AIFF president in May was the starting point of the crisis. File photo

“I have started to look at the attached draft, and I have to admit that I am surprised to see a number of changes you have done in the new constitution. I am not sure how we should take this, given the fact that you clearly committed to only make changes on the 3 points mentioned in the high court decision,” Well said in his mail.

“This is clearly, miss using (sic) the trust we put in you during the meeting we had in Delhi, which was leading to a common press release and planning the draw the 8 of September which most probably have to be cancelled. I am not sure if all the changes you did are in accordance with the sports code of India? We urgently need to talk,” he added.

The High Court judgment

The Delhi High Court had in May this year removed the HI executive, saying some posts including that of Life President – which was ‘used’ by former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra to contest elections of IOA and FIH – was unconstitutional. Batra too was removed. The voting right given to HI CEO Elena Norman was also taken away. Subsequently, a CoA was appointed to run HI until fresh elections were held.

The CoA – which included Justice (retd) Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi and former India captain Zafar Iqbal – was asked to get the HI constitution aligned with the National Sports Development Code of India, and to prepare the electoral college for elections.

However, it is understood the CoA has gone beyond the purview of the court ruling that asked it only to “assist in the preparation and adoption of the Constitution of R2 as per the Sports Code and court rulings”.

It appears that some recommendations of the Lodha Committee – formed by the Supreme Court to reform the operations of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) – have been included in the draft constitution of HI. Incidentally, this was done by the CoAs for the Archery Association of India (AAI) and All-India Football Federation (AIFF). Quraishi was part of their CoAs as well.

The Lodha Committee had brought in a number of changes in the working of the BCCI: one state, one vote; limiting the terms of office-bearers; barring politicians and government servants from the executive committee are some of the significant ones.

COA over reach

However, the inclusion of such terms the constitutions of other national sports federations — and further additions — is clearly being seen as overreach by the Supreme Court of India, as in the case of AAI.

In their May 1, 2019, order, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi observed: “…indisputably, the additional amendments incorporated by the administrator have resulted in denial of right to represent in and contest elections of the AAI for existing members.”

The amended constitution had barred AAI’s state and member associations from electing a public servant as an officebearer. It also warranted election of archers to the executive, and directed that at least one among the two vice-presidents “shall be a woman archer”, and one among two joint secretaries and three executive members “would be an archer”. Further, it directed that 33 per cent of the executive committee “shall be archers”.

However, the National Sports Development Code of India does not bar public servants from holding office of a sports federation. It also does not extend voting rights to associate members, including the Railways and Services.The May 1, 2019, order set aside the 2018 AAI election that was held as per ‘the Quraishi constitution’, and that had gone a long way in helping former IAS officer BVP Rao’s elevation as the new AAI president.

The FIFA ban

Now, the FIFA ban on AIFF, overturned on Friday. Football’s world governing body FIFA had objected to the new draft constitution that limited the voting rights of state associations — one vote to a state and one vote to an eminent football player from the state — and wanted immediate transfer of the day-to-day management of the association from CoA back to AIFF. FIFA banned AIFF due to ‘third party interference’ and announced that the country would not host the Women’s U-17 World Cup.

The FIFA charter clearly states that member nations have “to manage their affairs independently and ensure that their own affairs are not influenced by any third parties”, and the member nation will also be reprimanded “even if the third-party influence was not the fault of the Member concerned”.

Fearing embarrassment, the Sports Ministry filed a review petition with the Supreme Court, raising several objections to the new draft constitution prepared by the CoA.

Following this, the Supreme Court modified its earlier order and accommodated all of FIFA’s objections. FIFA has revoked the ban and AIFF has been reinstated as a full member, paving the way for India hosting the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Where they go wrong

After the archery association case, the AIFF was the second case in which the CoA saw all its recommendations getting overturned in the court of law that had appointed it in the first place.

So where does the fault lie? As far as the cases go, most of the recommendations like the age and tenure limitations are meant to enhance the good governance principle and are not opposed by and large.

But a few of the recommendations open a can of worms, like barring public servants or politicians from contesting elections in a sports association. In a democratic set-up, only convicted individuals can be barred from elections. Further, the NSDCI has no such clause.

Then there is the contentious issue of ensuring a 2/3rds majority if an incumbent is standing for re-election for the post of president. Critics of this clause point out that even if someone wins by one solitary vote, the election should stand.

Money power

Sometimes, the stature of a country and its association in world sport and money power also play a role in a federation attracting a ban or a reprieve. The cases of AIFF and HI are perfect examples of world bodies enforcing their clauses in an arbitrary manner. FIFA, which has cash reserves of over $4 billion, banned AIFF as India is a minor player in football and FIFA gains hardly any revenue from India.

FIH, on the other hand, despite firing a fresh salvo at HI, has not enforced its clauses in letter and spirit as much of its revenues comes from Indian sponsors. Odisha Tourism is one of the major sponsors of FIH. The state is also hosting its second successive World Cup. It is spending upward of Rs 1,000 crore for the 2023 event, which will be hosted in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

If FIH enforces its clause that states that its member “must manage its affairs autonomously and without interference from bodies outside the Olympic Movement”, then the appointment of a CoA to run HI is clearly a breach. However, FIH looked the other way because India is a major source of revenues for it. Similarly, the International Cricket Council did not did not bat an eyelid even as a CoA ran BCCI for 33 months – India’s contribution to ICC’s revenues is gigantic. That’s the way the game is played in global sports.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

5
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

6
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

7
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

8
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Video: Child stolen from Mathura railway station was 'bought by BJP leader for Rs 1.8 lakh from child-trafficker'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Some G23 leaders meet Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort

United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success