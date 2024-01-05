 T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Pakistan on June 9 in New York : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Pakistan on June 9 in New York

T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Pakistan on June 9 in New York

The tournament will start on June 1 with a match between the USA and Canada

T20 World Cup 2024: India to face Pakistan on June 9 in New York

The group stage matches will be played from June 1 to 18 while the Super 8 games are slotted from June 19 to 24. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 5

The riveting cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan will reach planet's biggest show city New York on June 9 when the arch-rivals go against each other there in a Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The schedule for the showpiece was revealed on Friday, and India are clubbed with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA in Group A for the league stage games.

India will open their World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

After facing Pakistan, India will stay back in New York to take on the co-host nation on June 12, and then will travel to Florida to play against Canada in their final group assignment on June 15. 

The tournament is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA with 20 teams, divided into four groups of five sides each, making it the largest ever T20 World Cup. Sixteen teams contested in the last edition in 2022 in Australia.

The tournament will start on June 1 with a match between the USA and Canada. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 26 in Guyana and June 27 in Trinidad while Barbados will host the final on June 29.

England are the title holders, having beaten Pakistan in Melbourne in November 2022.

The group stage matches will be played from June 1 to 18 while the Super 8 games are slotted from June 19 to 24.

The top two teams from each group will enter the Super 8, where the teams will be clubbed into two groups of four each.

The top two teams in each Super 8 group will advance to the semifinals.

A total of 55 games will be played across six venues in the West Indies -- Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent -- and three stadiums in the USA Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida and Grand Prairie, Texas.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA.

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman.

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea.

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal.

