India win toss, opt to bowl against South Africa in 3rd ODI

New Delhi, October 11

India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI here on Tuesday.

India have fielded an unchanged playing XI, while South Africa have made three changes.

David Miller will lead South Africa as regular skipper Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are unwell.

Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi have been included in the team.

The series is tied 1-1.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.