Will take positives from tri-series into World Cup: Deepti

PTI

East London (S Africa), Feb 3

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is pleased with their overall effort and said they will look to take positives from the tri-series into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup beginning on February 10.

The Indian women’s team, which had secured a maiden final finish in the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup, suffered a five-wicket loss to hosts South Africa in the tri-series final yesterday. “There are lots of positives from the series, we did well as a bowling and batting unit. We have to carry on these things into the World Cup,” Sharma said.

“Whether we play England or any other team, we have to just focus on the things we did well here and continue doing that over there as well. Obviously South Africa have home conditions. But as a team, we have to carry forward what we have done right in the tri-series and not think about the opposition but our own team, what we can do better,” she added.

Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Series for taking nine wickets in five matches.

“Spinners get turn here. All these matches that we played in the tri-series, we got a lot of help from the wicket,” she said. “Harmanpreet (Kaur) also told me that I should just pick my spot and keep bowling according to the situation and I think we produced a good bowling effort and bowled according to the plan,” she added.

India will open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on February 12 in Cape Town.