 Wrestling trials for Asiad set to be announced today : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Wrestling trials for Asiad set to be announced today

Wrestling trials for Asiad set to be announced today

Wrestling trials for Asiad set to be announced today

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 11

Even as the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) refused to extend the deadline for sending names for the Asian Games on Monday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad hoc committee appointed to run the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is yet to decide on the trials date for the Asiad.

The Bhupinder Singh Bajwa-led ad hoc committee met today and came up with two sets of dates to hold the trials but failed to decide on the final dates. It is expected to be announced tomorrow.

“The OCA made it clear that they will not extend the deadline beyond July 23. Our president PT Usha requested the OCA to extend the last date further but now it is not happening so we have to send the wrestling names by July 23 only,” an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) source said.

This has cast a doubt on the participation of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others at the Asian Games. While Sakshi and her husband Satyawart Kadian are training in USA’s Michigan, both Bajrang and Vinesh are in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, getting ready for the trials.

“As of now the committee has decided to hold the trials for the Asian Games either between July 21-22 and July 22-23,” wrestling coach Gian Singh told The Tribune today.

“The only thing that is left to decide is whether to give a day or two to the junior team that will return from Amman on July 20 after participating in the U-20 and U-15 Asian Championships,” he added.

The former Railways coach also hinted that the trials, which will happen in New Delhi, will involve the junior and U-23 wrestlers in all the weight categories along with all the medallists in the last senior Nationals and the senior national ranking series.

“All of us are mindful that we cannot allow the wrestlers who were protesting the one-bout exemption against the winner of the first set of trials. Reason is simple: someone will approach the court as these are politically charged times,” Singh explained.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

2
Trending

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

3
Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

4
Haryana

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopens for traffic

6
Punjab

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

7
Entertainment

Meet the man Katrina Kaif spent most time with in last 20 years

8
Business

GST Council approves 28 pc tax on online gaming; clarifies on taxation of utility vehicle

9
Nation

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

10
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken ill, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Knotty affair: Lay dangling cables underground, say New Golden Avenue residents

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Two bridges over Sukhna Choe washed away

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Woman among seven held in kidnapping case

Garhshankar takes stock as surging waters recede

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

As rescue operations continue in dist, Army plays major role

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

5 taken ill in ammonia gas leak at Mandi Gobindgarh