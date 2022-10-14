‘I will  f*** you right here’: Pakistan minister's aide yells at man calling leader 'chor' in US

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

After Pakistan Minister Ishaq Dar was heckled by protestors at an airport in US' Washington DC, his aide was seen abusing a man calling Dar a “chor” (thief).

A video is being widely shared on social media that shows Ishaq Dar being called a “chor” at the airport in Washington DC.

"I'll f*** you right here, motherf*****. You don't know me," the aide could be seen shouting at a protestor. Dar was in the US to attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's meetings.

The video showed a man getting into an argument with Dar, who was accompanied by other officials.

It’s not clear what triggered the argument. A delegate member along with Dar intervenes and hurled expletives.

A report by Pakistan's daily Dawn, the man was identified as Mani Butt, the president of PML-N’s Virginia chapter.

Earlier, Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by allegedly supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan’s party. But she had also drawn praise for holding her composure despite the ruckus. She herself shared the video on her Twitter account.