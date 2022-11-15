Shoaib Malik drops a sweet message for wifey Sania Mirza on her birthday amid separation rumours

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 15

Amid the ongoing separation rumours, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has dropped a sweet birthday wish for his wife-Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza.

According to Pakistani news outlet Samaa TV, Shoaib reportedly cheated on Sania. The duo has not made any announcement in this regard.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib Malik wrote, “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…”

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest... pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik ???? (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

On Sunday, November 13 this year, OTT platform Urduflix announced that Sania and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on the reality show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’.

The duo got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. The 35-year-old, Sania, who had announced in January that she would be retiring at the end of season, has reportedly been living separately in Dubai and is co-parenting Izhaan.