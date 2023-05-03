UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Lucknow, May 3
The Uttar Pradesh Police in a tweet used the recent face-off between star India batter Virat Kohli and former opener Gautam Gambhir, to promote awareness about its emergency helpline number 112, garnering immediate traffic.
“No matter is ‘Virat’ (big) and ‘Gambhir’ (serious) for us. For any emergency situation, dial 112,” UP Police said Tuesday in a tweet in Hindi, clocking 1.5 million views and around 44,000 likes.
The state police also posted a snapshot of the on-field altercation with the tweet.
In another tweet with the same context, UP Police posted from its official Twitter handle @Uppolice, “Refrain from arguments, not from calling us. Dial 112 in case of any emergency.” The state police has been on a spree posting similar tweets on matters of public interest.
बहस से परहेज़ करें, हमें कॉल करने में नहीं।— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 2, 2023
किसी भी आपात स्थिति में 112 डायल करें। #DialUP112 pic.twitter.com/5R8Zuqdlt6
On May 1, it tweeted, “Calling for strategic timeout on loudspeakers. Don’t let your speakers blast cheers for favourite teams after 10 pm. Keep the sporting spirit and volumes under control,” with the hashtag #NoHallaInOurmohalla.
'Calling for a strategic timeout on loudspeakers'— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 1, 2023
Don't let your speakers blast cheers for favourite teams after 10. Keep the sporting spirit up and volumes under control.#NoHallaInOurMohalla pic.twitter.com/ZNT4cq8PO2
The face-off between the Kohli and Gambhir took place Monday night during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.
Kohli, one of RCB’s batting mainstays, and Gambhir, the LSG mentor, were seen having a heated argument after the Bengaluru-based team won the match by 18 runs.
Both the players were fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL code of conduct, which relates to public acts of misconduct, unruly public behaviour and inappropriate comments that are detrimental to the interest of the game.
UP Police has 2.9 million followers on Twitter.
