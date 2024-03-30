Woman’s baggage carousel video gets her over 2 million views

Chandigarh, March 30
A recent incident at an airport has shed light on the issue of obstruction caused by content creation.
A video surfaced, capturing a woman reclining atop a baggage carousel, seemingly engrossed in creating content for social media.
The virus has reached the airports too 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/RdFReWtWjH— desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) March 29, 2024
The user named @desi mojito on X captioned the video, “The virus has reached the airports too”. The video went viral, getting over two million views.
The footage sparked criticism among netizens, who commented on the woman’s actions as irresponsible and disrespectful. One user asked, “Why is it woman 99% of times?” Another user wrote, “What is this? Please spare the airport at least.”
Authorities are yet to respond to the incident.
