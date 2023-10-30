Afghanistan opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in WC

PTI

Pune, October 30

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match here on Monday.

Noor Ahmad made way for Fazalhaq Farooqi in the Afghanistan playing XI.

Sri Lanka replaced Kusal Janith Perera and Lahiru Kumara with Dushmantha Chameera and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka:Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.

#Afghanistan #Sri Lanka