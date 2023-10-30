Afghanistan opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in WC

Pune, October 30
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match here on Monday.
Noor Ahmad made way for Fazalhaq Farooqi in the Afghanistan playing XI.
Sri Lanka replaced Kusal Janith Perera and Lahiru Kumara with Dushmantha Chameera and Dimuth Karunaratne.
Teams:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Sri Lanka:Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases
The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...
S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar
Conveys to the family members that the government would make...
Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K's Pulwama
The area has been cordoned off
Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children
She will return to Pakistan after meeting her kids
BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana polls campaign
Suffers injuries in stomach and has been shifted to a nearby...