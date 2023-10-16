 England will have to show lot of character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • England will have to show lot of character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler

England will have to show lot of character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler

England suffer a 69-run defeat to the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side

England will have to show lot of character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler gets out in New Delhi. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, October 16

England will have to play some of their "best cricket" to come out of the hole they find themselves in following their shock defeat to Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup.

England suffered a 69-run defeat to the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side with the defending champions faltering in their chase of the 285-run target at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Sunday.

The win was Afghanistan's second-ever in a World Cup match and lifted them to sixth position on the points table behind England.

On whether it was premature to say that England's World Cup defence was under threat, Jos Buttler, whose team is yet to face India, Australia and South Africa, said, "Yeah. As I mentioned just before, it's not been the way we wanted to start the competition, but this is the situation we find ourselves in and we're going to have to play some of our best cricket moving forward."  

The skipper said he had full faith in his team to pull through this crisis.

"Yeah, it's a big setback obviously. Before the tournament starts you have a different idea of how the first three games would pan out. We've got to show a lot of character, a lot of resilience within the team and most of all a lot of belief. There were a lot of excellent players in there and we haven't played well enough today but we must keep that belief," said Buttler.

Afghanistan were helped on their way to their second-highest World Cup total by a fine 80-run innings from Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the start and a superb 28-run cameo by Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in the final overs.

Afghanistan didn't lose a wicket till they had crossed the century mark. England, on the other hand, were 91/4 at one stage.

Asked if he could pinpoint where things started going wrong for England, Buttler said, "No, we didn't, no we started poorly, first ball of the game I missed one and it sort of set the tone for that first 10 overs, we didn't hit the areas that we wanted to and credit to Gurbaz (80 runs) as he put us under a lot of pressure, played some good shots, but maybe a few too many easy boundaries in there."

England's aggressive style of batting, called 'Bazball', has come to epitomise their cricket in all three formats, more so in Tests under coach Brendon McCullum.

Asked if the team could not "execute properly" the style he wanted it to play, Buttler said, "We always want to play positive and be aggressive and some days you don't play as well as you want to. Though Afghanistan built good pressure on us, maybe the wicket didn't play exactly how we thought it would play and maybe the dew didn't come in as much as we thought as well."

England have played their best cricket when their backs are to the wall of late, with the fight-back during the Ashes this year being fresh in the mind.

Asked if the two losses in three World Cup matches will sharpen the team's focus a little bit more, Buttler added, "We've played some good cricket in all scenarios, whether we've been on top and frontrunners and fancied or whether we've had our backs against the wall.

"It's a position you find yourselves in, it's not the position you wanted to be in three games ago but the character is excellent as I've mentioned, there'll always be belief and we'll dust ourselves down and go again."          

England's charismatic Test skipper Ben Stokes's fitness has been a cause for concern as the all-rounder has not played in any of the three World Cup matches so far. He was seen doing sprints before the Afghanistan match but did not play. "He wasn't fit for this game (against Afghanistan) but we'll see how he pulls up for the next one," said Buttler. 

 

#Afghanistan #Cricket #England

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

2
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

3
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

4
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

6
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

7
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

8
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

9
Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

10
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

Afghanistan down defending champions England in major World Cup upset

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Top News

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Allahabad High Court acquits Maninder Pandher, Surender Koli in Nithari case; overturns death penalty

A total 19 cases had been lodged against businessman Pandher...

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, its HR head Amit Chakravarty move Supreme Court against arrest and remand

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, its HR head Amit Chakravarty move Supreme Court against arrest and remand

On behalf of Purkayastha and Chakravarty, senior counsel Kap...

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

The matter will be taken up on October 30

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Crops soaked by heavy rain, expose arrangements made by auth...

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Fire reported from UPS room of Advanced Eye Centre


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Delhi PWD to redesign drainage system on Rohtak road

Earthquake rocks Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Army Vice-Chief joins marathon

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple