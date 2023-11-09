World Cup: Sri Lanka 9 down against New Zealand

Bengaluru, November 9
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in their must-win World Cup game here on Thursday.
New Zealand, who are in a three-way battle with Afghanistan and Pakistan for the last semifinals spot, have brought in fit-again pacer Lockie Ferguson in place of spinner Ish Sodhi.
For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha made way for Chamika Karunaratne.
Teams:
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson©, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham(w), Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.
