2 killed in Swiss town shooting

PTI

Geneva, December 11

Two persons were killed and another injured in a shooting in the Swiss town of Sion on Monday, the police said.

The suspect, an unidentified man who remained at large, fired several shots in two different locations in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people in the southwest of Switzerland.

The police said the attacker's motives were unknown.

“According to initial findings, the perpetrator knew his victims,” police said.

Switzerland, a country of around 9 million, has a high rate of gun ownership.