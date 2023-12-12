2 killed in Swiss town shooting

Geneva, December 11
Two persons were killed and another injured in a shooting in the Swiss town of Sion on Monday, the police said.
The suspect, an unidentified man who remained at large, fired several shots in two different locations in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people in the southwest of Switzerland.
The police said the attacker's motives were unknown.
“According to initial findings, the perpetrator knew his victims,” police said.
Switzerland, a country of around 9 million, has a high rate of gun ownership.
