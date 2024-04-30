40 dead in Israeli strikes on Rafah; new Gaza talks expected in Cairo

Cairo, April 29

Israeli airstrikes on three houses in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed at least 40 Palestinians and wounded many others, medics said on Monday, as Hamas leaders arrived in Cairo for a new round of talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Houthis target ship in Red Sea A suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Red Sea on Monday, the latest assault in their campaign against international shipping in the crucial maritime route. The attack happened off the coast of Mokha, Yemen, the British military’s UK Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

In Gaza City, in the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes struck two houses, killing at least four people and wounding several people. The strike on the other house killed two brothers, they added.

The strikes on Rafah, where almost half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population have sought refuge from months of Israeli bombardment, unfolded hours before Egypt was expected to host leaders of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas to discuss prospects for a ceasefire agreement with Israel. — Reuters

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Palestine