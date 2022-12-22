British Sikh MP calls for bullying probe after Indian-origin doctor dies by suicide

London, December 21
Britain’s first female Sikh MP has written to the UK government calling for an independent inquiry into a state-funded National Health Service (NHS) hospital trust in Birmingham following the suicide of an Indian-origin junior doctor and several reports of bullying she has received from staff.
Preet Kaur Gill (in pic), who is the member of Parliament for Birmingham Edgbaston where the hospital trust is based, published her letter to UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Twitter, which calls for an inquiry into the culture at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.
She referenced the suicide of 35-year-old Vaishnavi Kumar who worked at Birmingham Queen Elizabeth Hospital and whose inquest heard how she felt “belittled” at work and would come home and cry. — PTI
Felt ‘belittled’
- Vaishnavi Kumar, who worked at Birmingham Queen Elizabeth Hospital, died by suicide
- She felt “belittled” at work and would come home and cry, it is alleged
