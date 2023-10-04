 Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan leader are “serious” and need to be investigated fully, the White House has said

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

File photo of PM Modi with Canadian PM.



PTI

Washington, October 4

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan leader are “serious” and need to be investigated fully, the White House has said.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

The claims made by Canada were discussed when visiting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met here last week, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House told reporters at a news conference here.

“The issue was discussed. We'll certainly leave it to those two countries to talk about their bilateral relationship,” Kirby said in response to a question.

“We've been clear, these allegations are serious, they need to be fully investigated and of course, as we've said before, we urge India to participate actively in that investigation,” Kirby said.

State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a separate news conference that it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We also have, as we've previously said publicly and privately, urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation and cooperate in those efforts,” he said.

The US, he said, has seen the reports on the diplomatic staffing levels for the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi.

“But I don't have anything further to offer on those reports and certainly don't want to get into hypotheticals and take this process one step at a time. As it relates to our Indo-Pacific strategy and the focus that we continue to place on the region, that effort and that line of work is going to continue,” he said.

“With India, we are partners with them in the Quad and in many others, and we continue to work with them and other countries in the region on a number of important issues.

“But as I said, we take these allegations very seriously and we continue to not just work closely with our Canadian partners but have publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate with Canada,” Patel said.

#British Columbia #Canada #Surrey #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

2
Haryana

After Vigilance probe, High Court suspends Faridabad ACJM

3
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

4
India

3 dead, 23 Army men go missing as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Sikkim

5
World

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh is proud of Shehnaaz Gill, tells her mother during Instagram live: Watch

7
Punjab

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

8
Sports

Asian Games: Parul takes sensational 5000m gold, Annu emerges on top in Javelin throw; India win 6 medals in athletics

9
Himachal

Ahead of World Cup matches, pro-Khalistan slogans in Dharamsala

10
India

Hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals; video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Top News

Lake burst at Sikkim's Chungthang; flash flood alert as Teesta river water levels rise

3 dead, 23 Army men go missing as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Sikkim

Release of water from Chungthang dam leads to sudden increas...

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs Centre to fu...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

Some other premises of linked people also being covered, say...

‘Swades’ actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

‘Swades’ actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

Gayatri and her husband were driving their Lamborghini when ...

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

SSP Gurmeet Chauhan summoned by Punjab Vidhan Sabha panel

68% of Punjab's farm fires in Amritsar district, no FIR yet

Rahul Gandhi back at Golden Temple for sewa

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Fire safety violations: Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

ED raids on Sanjay Singh show BJP resorting to desperate measures: CM Kejriwal

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-job scam case

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome