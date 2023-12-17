Capitol riots: Man gets 4 years in jail

Washington, December 16

A Michigan man described by prosecutors as a self-professed militia leader was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison for attacking law enforcement officers with a stolen police baton during the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Matthew Thomas Krol, 65, of Linden, Michigan, assaulted at least three officers, injuring one of them, with the baton that he took from police. A prosecutor said Krol was one of the worst instigators of violence that ultimately forced officers to retreat from the mob of rioters who stormed the Capitol’s West Plaza.

Videos captured Krol’s attacks on officers, including Capitol Police Sgt Aquilino Gonell. Krol swung the stolen police baton at Gonell and struck his outstretched right hand, leaving it bloody and swollen.

Krol apologised to Gonell, who was in the courtroom before US District Judge Rudolph Contreras. — AP

#United States of America USA #Washington