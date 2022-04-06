Car rams Russian Embassy gate in Romania, driver dead

The sedan rammed into the gate around 6 am but did not enter Bucharest embassy compound

Car rams Russian Embassy gate in Romania, driver dead

Police officers stand guard as crime scene investigators check the area where a car crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, on April 6 2022. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via Reuters

Bucharest, April 6

A car crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital early Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.

The sedan rammed into the gate at about 6 am on Wednesday but did not enter the Bucharest embassy compound.

Video of the aftermath showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran through the area.

According to police, firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to put the fire out but the driver died at the scene.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive or other details.

Romania, which shares a long land border with Ukraine, has taken in more than 6,00,000 refugees since Russia invaded its neighbour.

Since the war started February 24, protesters have gathered outside Russia’s embassy in the capital to call an end to the Russian aggression.

On Tuesday, Romania ordered 10 diplomats from the embassy expelled following a string of expulsions of Russian officials across the 27-nation European Union.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry said the actions of 10 embassy workers, who have been declared persona non grata, “contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relationships.” —AP 

