Chaos as UAE records heaviest rainfall in 75 yrs

DUBAI, April 17

Authorities and communities across the United Arab Emirates were clearing debris on Wednesday after at least one person died and homes and businesses were damaged in a rare torrential storm.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear as emergency workers sought to drain flooded roads across the country hours after heavy rain subsided late on Tuesday.

The UAE saw record rainfall with 254 mm (10 inches) falling in less than 24 hours in Al Ain, a city on the UAE-Oman border, according to the national meteorology centre. That was the most since records began in 1949, before the UAE was formed in 1971.

The UAE lacks much of the needed drainage infrastructure to handle heavy rain. It is not uncommon for roads to become partially submerged underwater during extended periods of rainfall. It typically only ever rains a few times a year. The UAE also frequently conducts cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall. A forecaster from the national meteorology centre denied any cloud seeding operations had taken place recently.

Bloomberg earlier quoted the agency as saying seven cloud seeding operations had occurred in the days before the storm. The impact of the heavy rain continued to be felt on Wednesday, with roads blocked and flights severely disrupted. Emirates, one of the world's biggest international airlines, stopped checking-in passengers departing Dubai until midnight.

Local media and social media posts showed significant damage across the country, including collapsed roads and flooded homes. — Reuters

