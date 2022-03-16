COVID: Britain to lift international travel curbs

PTI

London, March 15

The UK government will lift all its remaining COVID-19 pandemic related international travel restrictions from this Friday, including the requirement for travellers to fill in a compulsory Passenger Locator Form prior to entering the country.

From 4 am GMT on Friday, arrivals into the UK will no longer be required to submit travel details or take a PCR test even if they are unvaccinated. The change would remove the remaining rules in place for unvaccinated passengers to take a pre-departure test and another test two days after arrival.

The Easter break in April is a popular holiday period in the UK and the changes have been timed to help families make travel plans without the need for additional requirements. According to official figures, 86 per cent of the UK population has received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 67 per cent of the population has had a third top-up booster dose. —