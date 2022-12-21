Elon Musk agrees to resign as Twitter CEO if he finds 'someone...'

New York, December 21
Twitter's new billionaire owner Elon Musk has said that he will resign as the social media company's chief executive as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job”.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted Tuesday.
Musk added the tweet to his earlier post on Sunday in which he had asked in an online poll if he should step down as head of Twitter.
“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he had said.
In the poll, 57.5 per cent of the voters had said he should resign, while 42.5 per cent had voted no.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told
Banks write off loans worth Rs 19.34 lakh crore in last 6 years; Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi in the list of wilful defaulters
RBI has informed that borrower-wise information on written o...
Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
The Yatra enters Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh