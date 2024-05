Experts probe Singapore flight turbulence

Bangkok, May 22

Aviation investigators arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday to learn how and why severe turbulence sent a Singapore Airlines plane into a sudden dive that tossed passengers and crew around the cabin, leaving a British man dead and dozens injured.

Twenty people remained in intensive care in hospital after Flight SQ321, which was flying from London to Singapore, hit the turbulence Tuesday over the Andaman Sea.

The Boeing 777, which carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members, descended 6,000 feet in about three minutes, the carrier said. — AP