Imran pushed the country into anarchy: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad, April 3

Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly, termed Sunday's developments as "nothing short of high treason", Dawn reported.

"Imran Khan has pushed the country into anarchy. Niazi and his cohort will not be allowed to go scot-free. There will be consequences for (the) blatant and brazen violation of the Constitution. Hope the Supreme Court will play its role to uphold the Constitution," he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari said that the government had violated the Constitution by not allowing voting to take place on the no-confidence motion.

"The united opposition is not leaving Parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the Constitution of Pakistan." PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar termed the government's move a "blatant violation" of the Constitution and the rules.

"The Supreme Court cannot and should not sit by as a mere spectator. The Chief Justice should immediately take to the bench and save the country from a constitutional crisis." Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that no one could be allowed to "distort" the Constitution for the sake of saving their seat.

"If this crazy fanatic is not punished for this crime, then the law of the jungle will prevail in the country after today."

On Sunday, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the much-anticipated no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister saying it was in contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

In a televised address just minutes after the dismissal, Khan announced that he had advised the President Alvi to dissolve all Assemblies, paving the way for snap elections.

The President, heeding to the proposal, dissolved the NA and according to sources, elections will be held within a period of 90 days. IANS