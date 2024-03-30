India renews pact to export power to Nepal for 3 months

Kathmandu, March 29
At a time when Nepal is facing a power crisis, India on Friday renewed the agreement to export electricity to Nepal for the next three months.
Under the pact, which was to expire on March 31, Nepal can import 554 MW power from India between 6 am and 6 pm.
Nepal’s electricity production currently stands around 1,200 MW while the demand is 1,800 MW to 2,000 MW during this period. Nepal is experiencing a shortage of electricity as most of the domestic power plants in the country are based on a run-of-the-river system and during winter, there is less water in the rivers.
