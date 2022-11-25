Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school

Toronto, November 24
An 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager was stabbed to death at a high school parking lot by another teenager in Canada’s British Columbia province, the police said.
The victim, Mehakpreet Sethi, was stabbed at the Tamanawis Secondary School’s parking lot in Surrey on Tuesday by a 17-year-old following a fight between the two, the Vancouver Sun newspaper reported.
Fight in parking lot
- Mehakpreet Sethi (18) was stabbed at a school’s parking lot in Surrey
- The 17-year-old suspect is an Indian-origin student
- The suspect and the victim were known to each, it is believed
“It is believed the suspect and the victim were known to each other and that this was an isolated incident,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s Sgt Timothy Pierotti was quoted as saying. The suspect, an Indian-origin student, was identified by witnesses and arrested. Canada’s national police force’s Surrey spokesperson Cpl Vanessa Munn said the police were called shortly after the attack. The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. — Agencies
