Italy condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustifiable" - PM

Rome, February 24
Italy condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable" and is working with its European and NATO allies to respond immediately with unity and determination, the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.
