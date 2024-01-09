Muizzu in China, to sign several pacts to boost bilateral relations

PTI

Beijing, January 8

Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu arrived in China on Monday on a five-day state visit during which he is due to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and sign several agreements to bolster the bilateral ties. Muizzu, who is regarded as pro-China, is accompanied by his wife Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation.

Israel backs india The Israeli embassy in India has pitched for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep. On X, it shared pictures of the pristine beaches and marine life in Lakshadweep. Apologise to india: Maldives’ former V-P The Maldivian government should have apologised and president Mohamed Muizzu should have reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sorted out the diplomatic crisis, former Maldives vice-president Ahmed Adeeb has said.

He described the derogatory comments by a few Maldivian leaders against the Indian leader as unacceptable.

The president and the first lady were greeted by senior Chinese officials upon their arrival in the country. They visited the Xiamen Free Trade Zone in China’s Fujian province. Representatives from the Xiamen Free Trade Zone presented an introductory video. Following the presentation, the president and the First Lady took a tour and inquired about significant areas in the zone.

Muizzu’s maiden visit to China, however, has been marred by a huge diplomatic row triggered by the derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi by some Maldivian ministers after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach during his visit to Lakshadweep.

Muizzu is due to hold talks with Chinese president Xi and sign several agreements to bolster the bilateral ties, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. “The relations between China and the Maldives now stand at a new historical starting point. We believe that through this visit, the two heads of state will provide strategic guidance for the bilateral relations to reach a new height,” Wang told the media on January 5.

The Maldives and China will hold official talks and sign key agreements to enhance trade, professional development and socioeconomic cooperation, the Maldivian President’s Office said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Xi Jinping