Nepal govt scrambles to rush aid to quake victims

Kathmandu, November 5

Nepal’s authorities on Sunday scrambled to rush aid to those affected by Friday’s earthquake that killed 157 people and left a trail of destruction in the Himalayan nation’s remote mountainous region. The earthquake with an epicentre in Jajarkot district, about 500 km west of Kathmandu, was recorded just before midnight on Friday.

As the earthquake destroyed hundreds of houses in the mountainous region, several people had to spend Saturday night under the open sky. Out of a total of 157 people who died in the tragedy, the bodies of 120 have so far been handed over to the family members. About 253 people were injured in the quake, the most devastating in the country since 2015.

PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday held a Cabinet meeting, during which he decided to provide Rs. 2 lakh cash each to the family of those killed as immediate relief, according to officials. The Nepal government also decided to provide free medical treatment to those injured in the earthquake.

During the meeting, it was also decided to prepare an integrated action plan to construct earthquake-resistant housing within one year for the rehabilitation of those affected.

“All of the injured individuals will receive treatment free of cost, whatever may the cost be,” Minister for Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet said.

India, China and the United States have offered support with logistics and search for the victims by sending rescue teams to the country.— PTI

Relief announced

