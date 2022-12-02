Pak diplomat Ubaid Nizamani shot at in Kabul

New Delhi, December 2

The recently-appointed Charge d’ Affairs of Pakistan in Kabul, Ubaid Nizamani, was targeted by a gunman injuring a guard in his security details. Nizamani took charge as Head of Mission of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul less than a month back.

As per initial investigations of the Taliban, multiple shots were fired from a nearby building while he was walking in the grounds of the Pakistan Embassy compound in Afghanistan's Kabul. One Pakistani security personnel took two bullets while protecting Nizamani who is a familiar name for Indian diplomats as he was till recently the DG of South Asia and SAARC in the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last month, he had received Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar who had held political consultations with Foreign Minister of Interim Afghan Government Amir Khan Mutaqqi.