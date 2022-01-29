Russia bans more EU officials from entry

Moscow, January 29
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that an additional number of officials from some European Union (EU) member states have been barred from entering the country for their actions against Moscow.
These "representatives of law enforcement agencies, legislative and executive authorities" are personally responsible for promoting anti-Russian policies and measures that infringe on the legitimate rights of Russian-speaking residents and the media, the Ministry said in a statement.
It did not specify who and what countries are targeted, reports Xinhua news agency.
The entry ban also applies to the leaders of some European private military companies operating in various regions of the world, the statement added, without disclosing details.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note about the restrictions to the EU Delegation in Moscow IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar