Russia bans more EU officials from entry

Moscow, January 29

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that an additional number of officials from some European Union (EU) member states have been barred from entering the country for their actions against Moscow.

These "representatives of law enforcement agencies, legislative and executive authorities" are personally responsible for promoting anti-Russian policies and measures that infringe on the legitimate rights of Russian-speaking residents and the media, the Ministry said in a statement.

It did not specify who and what countries are targeted, reports Xinhua news agency.

The entry ban also applies to the leaders of some European private military companies operating in various regions of the world, the statement added, without disclosing details.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note about the restrictions to the EU Delegation in Moscow IANS

