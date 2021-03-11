Russia says western intelligence to Ukraine won't thwart its goals

May 5
The Kremlin said on Thursday that the United States, Britain and other NATO countries were "constantly" feeding intelligence to Ukraine but this would not stop Russia from achieving its military objectives there.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a New York Times report that the United States had provided intelligence that helped Ukrainian forces kill a dozen Russian generals.
"Our military is well aware that the United States, Britain and NATO as a whole are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces," he told reporters.
He said this, and the supply of Western weapons, "do not contribute to the quick completion of the (Russian) operation, but at the same time are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set".
Asked what measures Russia might take in response, he said: "Of course, the Russian military is doing whatever is necessary in this situation."
Russia has accused the West of waging a proxy war against it by arming Ukraine.
The New York Times said Washington had provided crucial intelligence that had helped Ukrainian forces kill Russian generals by pinpointing the location of Russia's mobile military headquarters.
The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised