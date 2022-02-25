Russia stripped of major events as invasion of Ukraine intensifies

Formula One, motorsport's governing body FIA and the teams discussed the situation and came to the conclusion that it was "impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances".

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, with an estimated 100,000 people fleeing as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Reuters

As Russian forces moved deeper into Ukraine on Friday, sports bodies moved quickly to strip Russia of events, with St Petersburg losing the Champions League final while the Formula One Grand Prix will not be held in Sochi.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, with an estimated 100,000 people fleeing as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.

European soccer governing body UEFA decided to relocate the Champions League final -- club soccer's showpiece event -- to the Stade de France in Paris after receiving support from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The decision was met with regret by the Kremlin but welcomed by UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

"Russia must not be allowed to exploit sporting and cultural events on the world stage to legitimise its unprovoked, premeditated and needless attack against a sovereign democratic state," Dorries said.

The race, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi's Olympic Park. On Thursday, both former champion Sebastian Vettel and reigning champion Max Verstappen said it was "wrong" to race in Russia.

After Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic refused to play World Cup qualifiers in Russia, UEFA said home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would be played at neutral venues.

That could affect Spartak Moscow's chances in the Europa League after they were drawn with German side RB Leipzig. The Russian team had the advantage of being seeded for the draw but will now have to play the second leg at a neutral venue.

Five World Cup skiing events that were scheduled to take place in Russia this weekend and next month have been cancelled or moved by the International Ski Federation (FIS) in the interest of safety and integrity of the competition.

"Participants are already on site at the two World Cup events that were planned for this weekend and FIS is working closely with the involved stakeholders to ensure their quick return back home," it said.

'SEPARATE FROM POLITICS'

However, there were bodies reluctant to strip Russia of events, with the international volleyball federation (FIVB) saying preparations for the men's world championship to be held in Russia in August were proceeding as planned.

"While the FIVB believes that sport should always remain separate from politics, we are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants at our events which is our top priority," the FIVB told Reuters.

The FIVB did not say whether there would be any sanctions for the Russian volleyball federation.

English Premier League club Manchester United said they have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. Aeroflot was banned from flying to the United Kingdom on Thursday with its foreign carrier permit suspended.

Finnish ice hockey team Jokerit said they were ending their Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) season ahead of next month's playoffs.

Club chairman Jari Kurri said he took the decision on Thursday but had to delay an announcement until he discussed it with the league first.

The team has regularly qualified for the playoffs but Kurri said it was "impossible" to continue their season in the Russian-based league.

The International Tennis Federation also has events scheduled in Russia and Ukraine this year. But it took steps to postpone a World Tennis Tour tournament scheduled to take place in Ukraine in April.

#russiaukraineconflict

