Russian rockets hit city near Ukrainian N-plant

PTI

Kyiv, October 6

Seven Russian rockets slammed into residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia before dawn on Thursday, killing a few persons and trapping at least five in the city close to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, the governor of the mostly Russian-occupied region said.

The strikes came just hours after Ukraine’s President announced that the country’s military had retaken three more villages in one of the regions illegally annexed by Russia, the latest battlefield reversal for Moscow.

Governor Oleksandr Starukh said many people were rescued from the multi-storey buildings. Photos provided by emergency services showed rescuers scrambling through rubble in the wreckage of a devastated building.

The deputy head of the Ukraine President’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said 10 persons had been killed in the latest Russian attacks in the Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Zaporizhzhia is one of the four regions of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin-led Russia annexed recently.

