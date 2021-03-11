S Korea unlikely to join Quad at Tokyo summit

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, MAY 13

The four-country Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is unlikely to enrol South Korea as the fifth member at its upcoming summit in Tokyo, said sources here.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has expressed interest in associating itself with the Quad but the immediate priority of the Quad is to move ahead with its priorities outlined at the earlier in-person summit of US President Joe Biden and PMs Narendra Modi, Scott Morrison and Fumio Kishida. The buzz around South Korea may have increased because Biden plans to first visit Seoul and then head for the Quad summit in Japan on May 23, they added.