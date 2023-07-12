Six killed in Nepal copter crash

PTI

Kathmandu, July 11

A private commercial helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashed on Tuesday near Mount Everest in eastern Nepal, killing all six people on board, including five members of a family, in the latest aviation accident in the Himalayan nation. It crashed in the Lamjura area when the victims were returning to Kathmandu from Surke after enjoying a mountain flight.

PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ paid tributes to the victims. The accident is believed to have been caused due to bad weather.

#Nepal