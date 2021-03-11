Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ready to discuss formation of all-party government

PTI

Colombo, April 27

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday convened a meeting of political parties on April 29 to discuss the possible formation of an all-party government to end the protracted political impasse in the country amid mounting pressure on PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign to and make way for an interim government.

A letter to all party leaders in the ruling coalition said the government was in agreement to form an all-party government comprising parties represented in Parliament. This comes in the background of pressure mounted on the PM to resign to make way for an interim government.

