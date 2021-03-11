Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ready to discuss formation of all-party government

Colombo, April 27
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday convened a meeting of political parties on April 29 to discuss the possible formation of an all-party government to end the protracted political impasse in the country amid mounting pressure on PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign to and make way for an interim government.
A letter to all party leaders in the ruling coalition said the government was in agreement to form an all-party government comprising parties represented in Parliament. This comes in the background of pressure mounted on the PM to resign to make way for an interim government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors