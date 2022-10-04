US to impose further costs on Iran for crackdown against protesters: Biden

PTI

Washington, October 4

The US will soon impose further costs on the perpetrators of violence against peaceful demonstrators who protested against the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the morality police in Iran, President Joe Biden has said, as he expressed grave concern over the crackdown on them.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, was arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code.

The custody death of Amini on September 13 in Tehran sparked street protests around the country. Iranian security forces have cracked down on the protests.

"For decades, Iran's regime has denied the fundamental freedom to its people and suppressed the aspirations of successive generations through intimidation, coercion and violence. The United States stands with Iranian women and all citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery," President Biden said on Monday.

Biden said the United States is making it easier for Iranians to access the Internet.

The US is also holding accountable Iranian officials and entities, such as the morality police, that are responsible for employing violence to suppress civil society, he said on Monday.

"This week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protesters. We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely," Biden said in a statement.

Iran's state TV has reported that the death toll from violent clashes between protesters and Iranian security officers could be as high as 41. Rights groups have given higher death counts. Several people have been apprehended, with local officials reporting at least 1,500 arrests.

"I remain gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protests in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding their equal rights and basic human dignity," Biden said.

They are calling for just and universal principles, which underpin the UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he added.

#Joe Biden