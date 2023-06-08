Zelenskyy visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five reported dead in Russian-occupied town

Kherson (Ukraine), June 8
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the flood-hit region of Kherson on Thursday to evaluate response to damage caused by a dam breach.
The Ukrainian leader wrote on his Telegram account that he was helping assess efforts to evacuate civilians, provide them with drinking water and other support, and try to stanch vast environmental damage.
Zelenskyy also raised the prospect of funding allocations to help compensate residents and businesses driven from their homes and offices by rising waters.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied town 5 kilometres from the collapsed Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant, reported on Russian state TV Thursday that five of seven local residents who had been declared missing following the dam breach have died. The two remaining people have been found and efforts were being made to evacuate them, Vladimir Leontyev added.
At least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnieper river, which has become part of the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the more than 15-month-old war, officials said.
The true scale of the disaster is yet to emerge in an area that was home to more than 60,000 people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bombay High Court extends Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from arrest in extortion and bribery case till June 23
Wankhede moved the high court last month seeking quashing of...
At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech
AAP accuses the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event
Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt
Waste was being burnt, which allegedly resulted in the explo...
GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk
He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...
'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise issue with Canada
Jaishankar hits out at Canada, saying there was a larger und...