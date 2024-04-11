31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

Pritpal Singh (31), a resident of Hasanpur village at Beas here, was shot dead by three unidentified persons in Tarsikka area here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The police were yet to find any breakthrough in the case so far.

Baljit Singh, a resident of Hasanpur village in Beas, said Pritpal was his younger son and used to work as a truck driver. He said on Monday he went out of the house for some work and did not return till late in the evening. He said when the family members called him, he said he would come late and not to cook his dinner.

He said at around 2am on Wednesday, he got a call from unidentified who told that Pritpal was shot near Muchhal village and they were taking him to a private hospital. They immediately rushed to hospital where his dead body was lying outside. Hospital authorities said three unidentified had accompanied him who later flee the spot. He had a bullet injury on his head.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

