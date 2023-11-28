4 steal money from Golden Temple counter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

Four unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly stealing cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh from a donation counter located in the Golden Temple complex. According to Golden Temple manager Bhagwant Singh, the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

An employee who was on duty at the counter in the ‘parikrama’ meant for receiving donations pertaining to langar and other works in the shrine was approached by the suspects, including a woman, at around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

“Our employee told us that they got him engaged in a conversation and picked up Rs 1 lakh from the counter without giving him an inkling of their intentions and fled away,” he said.

He said a case had been registered at the E-Division police station on the basis of a complaint by the employee who was on duty then. They were scrutinising the CCTV footage to trace them.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs