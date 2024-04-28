Amritsar first again in Punjab for SVEEP activities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

Amritsar district has bagged the first position in the entire state for the second time in a row for SVEEP activities being conducted to ensure voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the list released by the Chief Election Office (CEO), Punjab, on Saturday, Ludhiana district has been ranked second and Patiala third place. Even a special mention has been made of the special activity conducted by Hoshiarpur district at the bus stand and the railway station and by Malerkotla district on the occasion of Eid.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, Ghanshyam Thori said, “I received a list from the CEO, Punjab, today and it is a matter of pride for Amritsar district that ranked first for the second time in a row. The CEO, Punjab, made it mandatory for every district to submit a fortnight report of various SVEEP activities to the head office. After evaluating the reports received from all the districts and the social media index, these districts are being ranked. Earlier, Amritsar district got the first place for the SVEEP activities conducted from March 16 to 31 and now from April 1 to 15.”

SVEEP core committee Chairman and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar said, “The Election Commission of India has given detailed instructions to conduct SVEEP activities continuously to motivate the voters to increase voter turnout in elections. Acting on this, a district level voter turnout plan was prepared and activities are being conducted in all assembly constituencies of the district accordingly. Additionally, mega events are conducted at Attari border, Heritage Street and Guru Nanak Dev University.”

Recently, a voter awareness march was organized by the district election office in which all the transgenders of Amritsar district participated. “The district administration has established a district-level SVEEP cell, where all the activities are being planned and monitored. Also, social media is the most popular way of information exchange and it can play an important role in ongoing voter awareness campaign.”

SVEEP activities in the entire district are continuously being shared on different social media platforms of the District Election Office. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube have a significant reach in general public, particularly among youth. Sandeep Kumar Sharma, DAV College associate professor and in-charge of the district level social media team, said by using social media in election-related work, any information can be conveyed to the voters in a very short time.

