Amritsar MC chief inspects cleanliness in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj took stock of the sanitation condition at Rambagh Chowk here on Monday evening. Seeing the mess there, Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj issued instructions to Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar to improve the sanitation condition.

From 6 am to 9 am today, Dr Kiran Kumar along with Chief Sanitary Inspectors and Sanitary Inspectors conducted the cleanliness drive and around Rambagh Chowk. Today again, the Commissioner along with senior officials of the MC visited the sabzi mandi, IDH market and the bus stand area and again found garbage.

The MC Commissioner also took notice of illegal encroachments and issued strict instructions to the officials in this regard. Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj asked the officials to improve the sanitation condition in the city and remove the encroachments. During his visit to the IDH market, the Commissioner found that traders had illegally occupied land outside shops by installing permanent canopies. He instructed them to remove theses encroachments too. When the Commissioner was inspecting the area, rats were also found in abundance in these areas. He also issued instructions to the officials for pest management.