Amritsar MC organises workshop on waste mgmt

Amritsar, February 23
The Municipal Corporation organised a workshop on capacity building on Solid Waste Management, the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and community participation along the office of the ADC (Urban Development) here today. Chief Sanitary Inspectors, Sanitary Inspectors, Junior Engineers, Management Information System (MIS) experts, among others, participated in the workshop. The workers from other urban local bodies of Tarn Taran and the Amritsar district were also present. A team of the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) Chandigarh has come to deliver a presentation about steps to be taken for improving solid waste management and activities to be done under the Swachh Bharat Mission in the city.
