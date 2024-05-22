Amritsar MC removes encroachments

Amritsar, May 21
The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the MC took action against an illegal colony at Guru Ki Wadali, removed an illegal mobile tower at Kot Khalsa and dismantled other encroachments in the city today.
On the directions of Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh, the MTP wing officials visited Guru Nanak Pura road, Kot Khalsa, along with a ditch machine and removed a tower.
