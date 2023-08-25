Amritsar: NCC cadets donate blood

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: NSS volunteers and NCC cadets upheld their pledge to work for society by donating blood. The Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Samark Samriti organised a blood donation camp in commemoration of the death anniversary of Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra. Four NSS volunteers and six NCC cadets of DAV College donated blood for the noble cause. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said their NCC and NSS cadets were ready to contribute towards the noble cause. Dr Gupta praised Naman Thapar, Krishna Kandhari, Shabadpreet Singh, Deepanshu and other NCC cadets for their contribution.

Students of SRA win in yoga contest

Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School have brought laurels by their exceptional performance in the “Punjab Government Zonal Yogasana Competition-2023”, held at Bhavan’s SL Public School, Amritsar. In the field of yoga, our students displayed their prowess in mindfulness and physical agility. With a perfect blend of focus, flexibility and control, they outshone their competitors and emerged as the champions in the zonal yoga competition. In the boys (u-17) category, a team comprising Rajat, Saksham, Nakul, Abhi, Piyush and Anirudh won the second position. In the girls (u-14) category, a team comprising Dhani Agarwal, Ramya, Namrata, Manya, Akshara and Kashvi won the second position. In the girls (u-17), a team comprising Deepika, Sejal, Vrinda, Saloni, Ishita and Ruhi also won the second position. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan appreciated the students for their efforts.

CKD hails Chandrayaan-3’s success

The Chief Khalsa Diwan congratulated the countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission. CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and honorary secretary Ajit Singh Basra said India had become the fourth country to reach the moon and the first country to reach its south pole. He attributed this success to the tireless work of the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He said the entire nation would always be proud of this great achievement of its scientists. CKD members said with this, the new generation would be inspired to think in a better way and make discoveries.

Literature quiz competitions

The District Language Department, Amritsar, organised a district-level literature quiz competition for school students at Sri Guru Nanak Dev Senior Secondary School (Girls). The competition showed their ability in three categories. In category A, the first position was secured by Jot Roop Kaur of Modern High School; second Yasneet Kaur of Modern High School; third Nigita Pal of Sri Guru Nanak Girls School, Ghee Mandi, Amritsar. Other winners included Khushpreet Kaur of Government Girls CSE School, Putlighar; Nirman Singh of Sri Guru Hari Krishna Public School, GT Road; and Ariandeep Singh of Government CSE School, Kot Khalsa. In the senior category, Sahibjit Singh of Khalsa College (Boys); Gurleen Kaur of BBK DAV College (Girls), Lawrence Road; and Pratibha Noor Kaur of BBK DAV College (Girls), Lawrence Road, won the top three positions. The District Language Officer said the students who stood first among the three categories had been selected for the state-level competition.