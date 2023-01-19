Asian Children Games gold medallist honoured

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 18

Palakpreet Kaur of Bharowal village, Tarn Taran, who had bagged two gold medals in the recently concluded Asian Children Games held in New Delhi, was honoured during a function organised by the Kalpana Chawla Pargatishil Society in her village on Wednesday.

Parwinder Singh, the president of the society, in his address, lauded Palakpreet’s performance. Kaur, student of Government High School, Daleke, was given a shield and a medal by the society.

Palakpreet had bagged a gold medal in discus throw and 100 meter race each. Palakpreet’s father Hardeep Singh said that his daughter had worked hard to outshine her competitors.